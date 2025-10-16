Adrienne Warren, Jasmine Amy Rogers to Star in Encores! The Wild Party

And Katrina Lenk and Andrea Martin will star in High Spirits.

New York City Center has set more casting for its Encores! productions of High Spirits (February 4-15) and The Wild Party (March 18-29).

As previously announced, High Spirits will star married actors Phillipa Soo (Ruth Condomine) and Steven Pasquale (Charles Condomine). Joining them in Jessica Stone’s production are Tony winners Katrina Lenk (Elvira) and Andrea Martin (Madame Arcati). Adapted from Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit, High Spirits has a book and score by Hugh Martin and Timothy Gray.

Michael John LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe’s The Wild Party will star Jasmine Amy Rogers as Queenie and Tony winner Adrienne Warren as Kate. Lili-Anne Brown directs.

Complete casting will be revealed at a later date.