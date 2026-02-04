James will play Audrey, Fisher will play Seymour, and Karl will step into the role of Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS.

The three-time Best Musical Revival award-winning production of Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre will welcome three new cast members next month. Tony Award winner Nikki M. James joins the cast as Audrey and Jordan Fisher steps into the role of Seymour, with both starting performances on March 6. Tony Award nominee Andy Karl will join the cast as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS on March 10.

The show’s current stars, Joshua Bassett and Joy Woods, will play their final performances as Seymour and Audrey respectively on March 1, with understudies covering the roles March 3-5. Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand will play his final performance as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS on March 8.

Continuing in the current cast are Christopher Swan as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as the Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, with Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Mecca Hicks, Jeff Sears, Aveena Sawyer, Mike Masters, Alloria Frayser, Chani Maisonet, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, and Noel MacNeal.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken, Little Shop of Horrors is about down-on-his-luck florist Seymour who discovers a mysterious plant.

This production of Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, has been running at the Westside Theatre since 2019.

The design team features Tony-nominated scenic designer Julian Crouch, Tony-winning lighting designer Bradley King, Emmy-winning costume designer Tom Broecker, Tony-winning sound designer Jessica Paz, Emmy-nominated puppet designer Nicholas Mahon, and hair and makeup designer Tommy Kurzman.