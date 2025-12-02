Joshua Bassett and Joy Woods Will Star in Little Shop of Horrors

Emmy Award winner Joshua Bassett (Ricky Bowen in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) will make his New York stage debut as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors opposite Tony Award-nominated original cast member Joy Woods (Gypsy, The Notebook), who returns as Audrey. The two will play the roles for 10 weeks, December 19-March 1, 2026, at the Westside Theatre.

Current stars, Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Thomas Doherty (Paradise) will play their final performances as Audrey and Seymour on Sunday, December 7. Understudies will cover the roles December 9-18.

Bassett and Woods will join cast members Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw) as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers (Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as the Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Jonothon Lyons, Mecca Hicks, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Weston Chandler Long, Jon Hoche, Johnny Newcomb, David Colston Corris, Alloria Frayser, Michael Iannucci, and Chani Maisonet.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening).