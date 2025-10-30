Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw, Shucked) will star as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. in Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre beginning November 25.

Christian McQueen will star as the Voice of Audrey II beginning November 1. Durand and McQueen join current stars Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale) as Audrey and Thomas Doherty (Descendants 2) as Seymour.

Jeremy Kushnier (Footloose) will play his final performance as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S on November 23, and Major Attaway plays his final performance as the Voice of Audrey II on October 31.

Completing the current cast are Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers (Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Jonothon Lyons, Mecca Hicks, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Johnny Newcomb, David Colston Corris, Alloria Frayser, Christopher Swan, Chani Maisonet, and Stephen Gordon.

Little Shop of Horrors, the musical about a down-on-his-luck florist who discovers a mysterious plant, features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid) and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid). The 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening).