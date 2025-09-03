Tony Award Nominee Jeb Brown Will Play Title Role in Beau the Musical

Brown will join the production when it moves uptown to St. Luke’s Theatre in October.

Jeb Brown, who received a 2025 Tony Award nomination for his performance as the Bandleader in Dead Outlaw, will join the cast of Beau The Musical when it moves uptown to Out of the Box Theatrics’ new home at St. Luke’s Theatre on October 13.

Brown, whose credits also include Aida, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, will take on the title role of Beau, opposite Matt Rodin, who reprises his performance as Ace Baker. Brown has been involved with Beau The Musical throughout its development and appears on the world premiere recording from Sony Masterworks Broadway.

Beau the Musical, which had its world premiere earlier this summer in Greenwich Village at Theatre 154, operated by Out of the Box Theatrics, is conceived and written by Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits), with music by Ethan D. Pakchar and Lyons, and lyrics by Lyons. The production is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Spamalot).

Set in Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee, Beau the Musical features eight actor-musicians telling the story of Ace Baker (Rodin), a young queer singer-songwriter whose life is forever changed when he discovers his deceased grandfather, Beau (Brown), is actually still alive.

Additional casting and creative team for the St. Luke’s Theatre run will be announced soon.