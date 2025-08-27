TheaterMania Logo white orange
Off-Broadway Hit Beau the Musical, Starring Matt Rodin, Sets Uptown Move

The musical is written by Douglas Lyons and Ethan D. Pakchar.

David Gordon

David Gordon

Off-Broadway

August 27, 2025

898 Matt Rodin, with Matt Wolpe, Andrea Goss, and Miyuki Miyaga in Out of the Box Theatrics' Beau the Musical © Valerie Terranova Photography
Matt Rodin in Beau the Musical
(© Valerie Terranova)

The off-Broadway hit Beau the Musical will make a move uptown this fall.

Written by Douglas Lyons and Ethan D. Pakchar, Beau the Musical had its New York premiere earlier this summer at 154 Christopher Street, presented by Out of the Box Theatrics. The company, which has taken over St. Luke’s Theatre (308 West 46th Street) in Midtown, will present a return engagement of the show beginning October 13. Opening night is set for October 27.

In Beau the Musical, eight actor-musicians tell the story of Ace Baker, a young queer man whose life is forever changed when he discovers his deceased grandfather is actually still alive.

This extended engagement will once again feature leading man Matt Rodin, who plays Ace. Complete casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Conceived and written by Lyons, with music by Pakchar and Lyons, and lyrics by Lyons, Beau the Musical is directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes.

In our original review, we called the show “immensely empathetic” and it “couldn’t be more timely.”

