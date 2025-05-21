Tom Hanks to Star in Off-Broadway Play Based on His Short Stories

The Shed will present the world premiere of This World of Tomorrow, a new play written by Academy Award winner Tom Hanks (Philadelphia, Forrest Gump) and James Glossman (Safe Home), based on short stories written by Hanks.

Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun) and starring Hanks as Bert Allenberry, the limited engagement runs October 30-December 21 in the Shed’s Griffin Theater.

Hanks made his Broadway debut in Lucky Guy by Nora Ephron in 2013.

In This World of Tomorrow, Bert Allenberry, a forlorn scientist from the future, embarks on a time-traveling quest for true love as he continues to return to one special day at the 1939 World’s Fair in Queens, New York.

The creative team includes scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Adam Honoré, sound designer and music composer Justin Ellington, and associate director and dramaturg Todd Kreidler.

Additional cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.