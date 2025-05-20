TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

André Holland to Star in The Brothers Size at the Shed

This is a co-production with Geffen Playhouse, where playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney is artistic director.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

May 20, 2025

André Holland
André Holland
(© Tricia Baron)

The Shed has announced the full cast for The Brothers Size, written and co-directed by Academy Award winner and Geffen Playhouse artistic director Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight) and co-directed by Olivier Award nominee Bijan Sheibani (Our Class).

The Brothers Size runs August 30-September 28, with an opening night on September 10, in the Shed’s Griffin Theater.

The cast features André Holland (Moonlight) as Ogun Size, with Alani iLongwe (Paradise Blue) as Oshoosi Size, and Malcom Mays (Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Elegba.

This co-production with Los Angeles’s Geffen Playhouse marks the 20th anniversary of The Brothers Size, a modern-day fable about two brothers in the Deep South. Ogun (Holland), the elder brother, embodies hard work and reliability, while Oshoosi (iLongwe), formerly incarcerated, is seemingly carefree and unpredictable. Their relationship is tested by the arrival of Elegba (Mays).

The production features choreography by Juel D. Lane, scenic design by Suzu Sakai, costume design by Dede Ayite, original lighting design by Adam Honoré, lighting design by Spencer Doughtie, and sound design and music by Stan Mathabane.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2025 05 19 at 9.33.04 AM

Watch: Alan Menken, Jodi Benson, and Disney on Broadway Stars Mark Howard Ashman's 75th Birthday

Ashman died in 1991, but his legacy lives on through Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors, The Little Mermaid, and more.