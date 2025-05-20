André Holland to Star in The Brothers Size at the Shed

This is a co-production with Geffen Playhouse, where playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney is artistic director.

The Shed has announced the full cast for The Brothers Size, written and co-directed by Academy Award winner and Geffen Playhouse artistic director Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight) and co-directed by Olivier Award nominee Bijan Sheibani (Our Class).

The Brothers Size runs August 30-September 28, with an opening night on September 10, in the Shed’s Griffin Theater.

The cast features André Holland (Moonlight) as Ogun Size, with Alani iLongwe (Paradise Blue) as Oshoosi Size, and Malcom Mays (Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Elegba.

This co-production with Los Angeles’s Geffen Playhouse marks the 20th anniversary of The Brothers Size, a modern-day fable about two brothers in the Deep South. Ogun (Holland), the elder brother, embodies hard work and reliability, while Oshoosi (iLongwe), formerly incarcerated, is seemingly carefree and unpredictable. Their relationship is tested by the arrival of Elegba (Mays).

The production features choreography by Juel D. Lane, scenic design by Suzu Sakai, costume design by Dede Ayite, original lighting design by Adam Honoré, lighting design by Spencer Doughtie, and sound design and music by Stan Mathabane.