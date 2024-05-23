The Muny Announces Principal Cast for Anything Goes

Principal casting has been announced for the Muny production of Anything Goes, the final show of the Muny’s 106th season, which runs August 19-25 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

The show stars Jeanna de Waal (Diana, The Musical) as Reno Sweeney, Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town) as Billy Crocker, Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family) as Moonface Martin, George Abud (Lempicka) as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, Kimberly Immanuel (Back to the Future) as Hope Harcourt, Adrianna Hicks (Some Like It Hot) as Erma, Ann Harada (Avenue Q) as Mrs. Evangeline Harcourt, Lara Teeter as Elisha J. Whitney, Eric Jordan Young as Captain, Danny Gardner as Ship’s Purser, Spencer Jones as Spit, and Joe Capstick as Dippy.

The show’s creative team is led by director Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Ragtime), with choreographer Jared Grimes (Funny Girl) and music director Ben Whiteley. Additional casting and other members of the creative team will be announced at a later date.

Anything Goes, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, debuted nearly 90 years ago. In this tap-dancing musical comedy on the high seas, two unlikely pairs on the S.S. American set sail for true love and a boatload of chaos.