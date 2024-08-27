Romeo + Juliet, Starring Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor, Extends Broadway Run by a Month

Though previews don’t begin for another month, the Broadway run of Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet has been extended by four weeks, through Sunday, February 16. The now-20-week engagement begins performances on September 26.

Led by Heartstopper Emmy winner Kit Connor and West Side Story Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler, demand for Romeo + Juliet is high: according to production spokespeople, the show “shattered the record for the biggest on sale day in Circle in the Square Theatre’s history when the production went on sale in May.”

Joining Connor and Zegler in the cast are Tony nominee Gabby Beans (The Skin of Our Teeth) as Mercutio/the Friar, Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why) as the Nurse/Tybalt, Nihar Duvvuri as Balthazar, Sola Fadiran as Capulet/Lady Capulet, Daniel Bravo Hernández as Abraham, Taheen Modak as Benvolio, Jasai Chase-Owens as Gregory, Gían Pérez as Samson/Paris/Peter, and understudies Missy Malek, Timothy Oh, Susannah Perkins, and Daniel Velez.

Directed by Sam Gold, Romeo + Juliet will feature music by Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Sonya Tayeh, along with scenic design by dots, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Cody Spencer, hair, wig, and makeup design by Robert Pickens and Katie Gell, violence by Drew Leary, intimacy direction by Claire Warden, voice and text coaching by Gigi Buffington, and dramaturgy and text consultation by Michael Sexton and Ayanna Thompson.