Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler to Star in Broadway Romeo and Juliet Revival

Heartstopper Emmy winner Kit Connor and West Side Story Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler will star in a new Broadway revival of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, directed by Sam Gold.

Gold’s production, set to open in the fall of 2024 at a theater to be announced, will feature original music by Jack Antonoff and movement by Sonya Tayeh. Connor (Romeo), Zegler (Juliet), and Antonoff make their Broadway debuts.

This production of the Shakespearean tragedy is described as follows: “The youth are fucked. Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can

only end one way.”

Further casting will be revealed at a later date.

This Romeo and Juliet is unrelated to the upcoming Jamie Lloyd Company West End revival, starring Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers.