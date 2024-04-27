Roaring On! Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More Open The Great Gatsby on Broadway

The new musical celebrates its opening night at the Broadway Theatre.

The Broadway production of The Great Gatsby, the new musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s landmark novel, celebrated its opening night on April 25 at the Broadway Theatre.

The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan, a score by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Dominique Kelley. the production comes to Broadway following a sold-out run at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Led by Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan, The Great Gatsby also stars Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim, as well as Raymond Edward Baynard, Austin Colby, Curtis Holland, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Ryah Nixon, Pascal Pastrana, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Resheg Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Derek Jordan Taylor, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, and Katie Webber. Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, Jake Trammel, and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel round out the cast as swings.

The Great Gatsby features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier, arrangements by Jason Howland, and orchestrations by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg. The music director is Daniel Edmonds and the music producer is Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio.

A cast recording will be released digitally on June 21, with a physical CD release on August 2.