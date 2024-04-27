Photo Flash

Roaring On! Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More Open The Great Gatsby on Broadway

The new musical celebrates its opening night at the Broadway Theatre.

Tricia Baron David Gordon
Broadway
2024 04 25 TheaterMania Great Gatsby 3
Eva Noblezada (Daisy Buchanan), Jeremy Jordan (Jay Gatsby), and a vintage car
(© Tricia Baron)

The Broadway production of The Great Gatsby, the new musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s landmark novel, celebrated its opening night on April 25 at the Broadway Theatre.

2024 04 25 TheaterMania Great Gatsby 22
Samantha Pauly (Jordan Baker) and Noah J. Ricketts (Nick Carraway)
(© Tricia Baron)

The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan, a score by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Dominique Kelley. the production comes to Broadway following a sold-out run at Paper Mill Playhouse.

2024 04 25 TheaterMania Great Gatsby 19
John Zdrojeski (Tom Buchanan), Sara Chase (Myrtle Wilson), and Paul Whitty (George Wilson)
(© Tricia Baron)

Led by Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan, The Great Gatsby also stars Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson  as Wolfsheim, as well as Raymond Edward Baynard, Austin Colby, Curtis Holland, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Ryah Nixon, Pascal Pastrana, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Resheg Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Derek Jordan Taylor, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, and Katie Webber.  Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, Jake Trammel, and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel round out the cast as swings.

2024 04 25 TheaterMania Great Gatsby 27
John Zdrojeski, Sara Chase, Samantha Pauly, Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, Noah J. Ricketts, Eric Anderson, and Paul Whitty
(© Tricia Baron)

The Great Gatsby features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier, arrangements by Jason Howland, and orchestrations by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg. The music director is Daniel Edmonds and the music producer is Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio.

2024 04 25 TheaterMania Great Gatsby 39
The Great Gatsby ensemble
(© Tricia Baron)

A cast recording will be released digitally on June 21, with a physical CD release on August 2.

2024 04 25 TheaterMania Great Gatsby 85
Jeremy Jordan
(© Tricia Baron)

Featured In This Story

Musical

The Great Gatsby

Broadway
Buy Tickets