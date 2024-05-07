New Musical The Ghost & the Lady Now Running in Tokyo

Shiki Theatre Company’s, one of the largest theatrical groups in Japan, new original musical The Ghost & the Lady opened at JR-EAST Shiki Theatre AKI on May 6. Based on the original manga The Black Museum: Ghost and Lady by Kazuhiro Fujita, The Ghost & The Lady will feature direction by Scott Schwartz (The Hunchback of Notre Dame), book and lyrics by Chikae Takahashi, and music and orchestrations by Harumi Fuuki. The production will run through November 11.

The Ghost & The Lady is a fantasy love story about “the lady with a lamp,” also known as Florence (Flo) Nightingale, and a ghost named Gray. Flo establishes the foundation of contemporary nursing in 19th century Europe, but loses sight of her purpose in life after her family denies her wish to become a nurse. Gray ends up a ghost after making a name for himself as a duelist. These lonely souls meet each other and gradually become inseparable.

The Ghost & The Lady features music direction by Megumi Chinju, choreography by Chase Brock (Be More Chill), illusions by Chris Fisher (Angels in America), scenic design by Rumi Matsui, costume design by Lella Diaz, lighting design by Masaki Shito, projection plan by Nobuhiro Matsuzawa, fight direction by Naoki Kurihara, flying sequence design and choreography by Paul Rubin, sound design by Tomohiro Watanabe, dance music arrangements by Rob Berman, and lighting supervision by Amanda Zieve.