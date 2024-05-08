A Tony Awards Simulcast Event Will Be Held in Damrosch Park

The simulcast event will be free and open to the general public.

The Tony Awards has announced that American Express will host “Broadway Fanfare,” a simulcast event in Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, June 16, at 7:30pm ET.

Open to the general public, the event includes a pre-show featuring performances and appearances by Broadway talent and photo opportunities.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16, on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the US.

