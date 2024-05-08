Bonnie and Clyde Concert Film, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Frances Mayli McCann, to Stream in June

The Frank Wildhorn musical was shot live at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in January 2022.

The professionally shot concert film Bonnie & Clyde the Musical: Filmed Live, starring Jeremy Jordan and Frances Mayli McCann, will begin streaming on demand world wide beginning Monday, June 24.

Filmed at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in January 2022, the film features Jordan as Clyde Barrow, reprising the performance he originated on Broadway in 2011, and McCann, who would go on to star in the musical’s West End premiere, as Bonnie Parker.

Directed by Nick Winston, the two sold-out concerts led to extended engagements at London’s Arts Theatre, before a run at the Garrick. It’s currently on a tour of the UK and Ireland. Bonnie and Clyde has a Tony-nominated score by Frank Wildhorn and Don Black, and a book by Ivan Menchell.

The concert film also features George Maguire as Buck, Natalie McQueen as Blanche, Trevor Dion Nicholas as Preacher, Liam Tamne as Ted, Casey Al-Shaqsy as Stella, Simon Anthony as Cop/Bud/Archie/Deputy Johnson, Gillian Bevan as Cummie Barrow/Eleanor, Eloise Davies as Trish, Adrian Grove as Henry Barrow, Debbie Kurup as Governor Miriam Ferguson, Matthew Malthouse as Bob Alcorn, Jeremy Secomb as Judge/Sheriff Schmid, Russell Wilcox as Captain Frank Hamer, and Julie Yammanee as Emma Parker.

Winston’s concert staging has musical direction by Katy Richardson, assistant direction by Alexzandra Sarmiento, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, set and costume design by Philip Whitcomb, and sound design by Tom Marshall. The production team also includes production manager Phil McCandlish, company stage manager Graham Harrison, deputy stage manager Anne Baxter, assistant stage manager Tom Fisher, and dialect coach Charmian Hoare, with children’s casting by Keston and Keston. The band is made up of assistant musical director Chris Poon, Kate Ingram, Hannah Lawrance, Kobi Pham, Jack Pennifold, Zach Okonkwo, Elliot Lyte, and Annie Blake.

Bonnie and Clyde the Musical: Filmed Live is produced by David Treatman and Brett Sullivan, with executive producers Max Johnson, Adam Paulden, Darren Bell, and Jason Haigh-Ellery. Coproducers are Owen Xu, Mignon Xu, Ryan Lee, Howard Treatman, Sophia Banar, Simon Brook, Allen Lin, Clark Edmund Vaccaro, Lisa Freedman, Chris Oakland, Brandon Hughes, Alex Robertson, and Re: Draft Creative. The live production was produced by Fourth Wall Live, ADAMA Entertainment, Jason Haigh-Ellery, and David Treatman Creative.

You can preorder the concert film here.