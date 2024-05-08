Jackie Burns to Star in First Stage Production of Burlesque the Musical

Burns will play Tess, the role of the club owner played by Cher in the film.

Producers of Burlesque the Musical, the first-ever stage adaptation of Steven Antin’s 2010 movie Burlesque announced final casting for the show. Jackie Burns (Broadway’s longest-running Elphaba in Wicked) will play Tess, the role of the club owner played by Cher in the film.

Burlesque the Musical runs at Manchester Opera House June 13-29 and at Glasgow Theatre Royal September 11-28 before returning to Manchester for performances October 3-November 2 prior to a West End run.

Burns joins the previously announced cast of Jess Folley as Ali Rose, Todrick Hall as Sean, George Maguire as Vince, Michael Mather as Jackson and Nina Ann Nelson as Nikki and the alternate Ali Rose, alongside Joe Atkinson, Jade Albertsen, Callum Aylott, Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Lucy Campbell, Lewis Easter, Yasmin Harrison, Elly Jay, Billie-Kay, Stefan Lagoulis, Hollie-Ann Lowe, Callum MacDonald, Alessia McDermott, Tom Mussell, Ian Oswald, Amber Pierson, Jess Qualter, Tom Scanlon, Ope Sowande, B Terry, and Lily Wang.

Written and produced by Steven Antin, directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, with additional material by Kate Wetherhead and songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane Warren, Todrick Hall, and Jess Folley, Burlesque the Musical follows Ali as she heads to New York in search of her mother, and finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever.