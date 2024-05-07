New Musical From Here Announces Off-Broadway Run

It will run from June 27-August 11 at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Renaissance Theatre Company, founded by Donald Rupe and Chris Kampmeier in February 2021, announced the New York run of the musical From Here, which has a book, music, and lyrics by Donald Rupe (Flying Lessons) and arrangements and orchestrations by Jason M. Bailey (Flying Lessons). From Here will run from June 27-August 11 at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

Set in 2016, From Here tells the story of Daniel, a 30-something gay man whose hometown and life changes forever after the horrific shooting at Pulse Nightclub.

From Here will be led by cast members from the original Orlando production in their New York debuts, including Blake Aburn as Daniel, Becca Southworth as Becca, and Omar Cardona as Ricky. Additional cast and creative team will be announced soon.