Get a First Look at Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin in a New Just in Time Trailer

Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff (Merrily We Roll Along) will play Bobby Darin in the world premiere of the new musical Just in Time on Broadway. Get a first look at Groff as the “Beyond the Sea” crooner in the show’s first trailer, below.

Performances start on March 28 at Circle in the Square Theatre. Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, Just in Time features a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, and choreography by Shannon Lewis.