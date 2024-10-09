Jonathan Groff to Play Bobby Darin in Just in Time on Broadway

Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff (Merrily We Roll Along) will return to Broadway next spring to play crooner Bobby Darin in Just in Time, a new musical that will feature the songs Darin made famous, including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.” Previews are scheduled to begin at Circle in the Square Theatre on March 28, 2025 ahead of an official opening night April 23.

The musical was developed and will be directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Here Lies Love). Press materials promise that, like in many of Timbers’s previous shows, the theater will be, “transformed into an intimate, immersive night club” with a live big band. The book is by Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

“Bobby Darin worked across many genres of music, but he was most alive performing in intimate nightclubs,” said Timbers in a press statement, “And so, it was vital to Jonathan and myself that we stage Just In Time at Circle in the Square. This is where we could build an environmental nightclub setting including a live, onstage big band that will allow the same sort of intimacy and electrifying audience connection that both Bobby and Jonathan are known for.”

While the creative team and further casting have not been announced, Just in Time will feature music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick (Parade) and choreography by Shannon Lewis. It is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin, who wrote and produced an earlier iteration of the show titled The Bobby Darin Story as part of 92Y’s Lyrics & Lyricists series in 2018.