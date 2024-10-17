Watch Katie Brayben and Christian Borle Sing a Song From Tammy Faye

The song is written by Elton John and Jake Shears from Scissor Sisters.

The new musical Tammy Faye starts performances on Broadway on October 19 at the Palace Theatre. Get a first look at the show’s stars, Katie Brayben and Christian Borle, singing “If Only Love” by Elton John, with lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears.

The musical also features a book by James Graham, direction by Rupert Goold, and choreography by Lynne Page. Michael Cerveris also stars.