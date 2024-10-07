Watch Gavin Creel Perform a Mamma Mia! Medley at MCC's MISCAST24

New York City
This performance was from April of this year.
The theater community has been mourning the loss of Gavin Creel, who died on September 30 after being diagnosed with a rare form of sarcoma in July. Creel was a regular performer at MCC’s MISCAST Galas, annual benefits in which theater stars perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. MCC Theater shared a video of Creel from April of this year, performing a Mamma Mia! medley at the most recent MISCAST. Watch the full performance below.
Creel’s last stage show was at MCC, the musical he wrote, Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice.
This performance was from April of this year.