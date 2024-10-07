Watch Gavin Creel Perform a Mamma Mia! Medley at MCC's MISCAST24

The theater community has been mourning the loss of Gavin Creel, who died on September 30 after being diagnosed with a rare form of sarcoma in July. Creel was a regular performer at MCC’s MISCAST Galas, annual benefits in which theater stars perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. MCC Theater shared a video of Creel from April of this year, performing a Mamma Mia! medley at the most recent MISCAST. Watch the full performance below.

Creel’s last stage show was at MCC, the musical he wrote, Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice.