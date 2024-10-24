Johanna Day and Nancy McKeon to Star in Michael Griffo's Pen Pals

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pen Pals will donate 5 percent of the total ticket sales and 100 percent of all customer donations collected to Susan G. Komen.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the producers of Pen Pals by Michael Griffo have announced its New York City premiere at the Theatre at St. Clement’s.

The production will feature two-time Tony nominee Johanna Day (Sweat) and Nancy McKeon (The Facts of Life) as two women who forge an unbreakable bond over five decades. Directed by SuzAnne Barabas, the play is told entirely through letters. Pen Pals runs December 5-22, with an opening night on December 11.

Inspired by a true story, Pen Pals follows Bernie (McKeon) and Mags (Day), who live in two different countries. They’ve never met, and yet they’re best friends because they’ve been pen pals for over fifty years, since they were teenagers.

This production of Pen Pals will partner with Susan G. Komen and will donate 5 percent of the total ticket sales and 100 percent of all customer donations collected to Susan G. Komen, which invests in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

The creative team includes set designer Jessica Parks, costume designer David C. Woolard, lighting designer Jill Nagle, and sound designer Nick Simone.