Watch Adrian Blake Enscoe, Stark Sands, John Gallagher Jr., and Wayne Duvall in a New Swept Away Music Video

There is a new music video for “A Gift for Melody Anne” from the Avett Brothers’ new musical Swept Away ahead of performances starting on October 29 at the Longacre Theatre. Watch the show’s stars Tony Award winner John Gallagher Jr. (Spring Awakening), Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall in the video below.

The musical features a book by Tony Award winner John Logan (Red), direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann (Hadestown). The cast also includes Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Tyrone L. Robinson, and John Sygar, with swings John Michael Finley, Chase Peacock, Robert Pendilla, and David Rowen.