Watch Beanie Feldstein, Kevin McHale, and More in New Video From Spelling Bee

The limited run had its final performance at the Kennedy Center on October 20.

Watch the cast of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in clips of songs from William Finn’s score, including the title song, “Pandemonium,” “I’m Not That Smart,” “I Speak Six Languages,” “Magic Foot,” and “The I Love You Song.”

The show starred Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet) as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along) as Marcy Park, Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) as Logan Schwartzandgrubenierre, Noah Galvin (Dear Evan Hansen) as Leaf Coneybear, Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade) as Mitch Mahoney, Taran Killam (Saturday Night Live) as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Kevin McHale (Glee) as William Barfee, Tony winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo) as Rona Lisa Peretti, and Nina White (Kimberly Akimbo) as Olive Ostrovsky.

Watch them in the video below.

The final performance was on October 20. The production was directed and choreographed by Danny Mefford (Kimberly Akimbo) with musical direction by Roberto Sinha.