Listen to Rachel Zegler and Jack Antonoff's New Romeo and Juliet Single

Songwriter and music producer Jack Antonoff and actor Rachel Zegler have released the song “Man of the House” from Romeo and Juliet on Broadway.

Performed by Zegler and written alongside Ryan Beatty, “Man of the House” is one of several songs Antonoff penned for the show.

“Man of the House” has been released on Shadow of the City, a record label founded by Antonoff as a subsidiary of indie label Dirty Hit. Its release coincides with the play’s opening night on October 24 at Circle in the Square Theatre, marking both Antonoff and Zegler’s Broadway debuts.

Kit Connor stars as Romeo alongside Zegler’s Juliet in this production of Shakespeare’s tragedy directed by Tony Award-winning director Sam Gold, with movement by Tony Award-winning choreographer Sonya Tayeh. Romeo + Juliet runs through February 16.

