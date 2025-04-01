Children's Theatre Company Announces 2025-26 Season

The season will include the US premiere of the UK musical Roald Dahl’s The Enormous Crocodile The Musical.

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC), the nation’s largest theater for young people, has announced its 2025-26 season, the first season programmed by CTC artistic director Rick Dildine.

The season begins with a new production of the adventure Treasure Island, running September 9-October 19. Adapted for the stage by Stuart Paterson and directed by Dildine, this production is recommended for ages 8 and up.

Next up is the US premiere of the all-ages UK musical Roald Dahl’s The Enormous Crocodile The Musical, running October 1-November 23. Featuring music by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, and additional music and lyrics by Tom Brady, Roald Dahl’s The Enormous Crocodile The Musical is developed and directed by Emily Lim. The production features puppets by co-director and puppetry designer Toby Olié, with set and costume design by Fly Davis, and puppetry co-designed and supervised by Daisy Beattie.

