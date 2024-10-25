Photo Flash

Photos: Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler Open on Broadway in Romeo and Juliet

Check out our photos from the opening-night festivities.

Tricia Baron

Tricia Baron

| Broadway |

October 25, 2024

2024 10 24 TheaterMania Romeo and Juliet Opening 31
Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 24 TheaterMania Romeo and Juliet Opening 40
Rachel Zegler
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 24 TheaterMania Romeo and Juliet Opening 38
Kit Connor
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 24 TheaterMania Romeo and Juliet Opening 2
Gabby Beans
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 24 TheaterMania Romeo and Juliet Opening 21
Tommy Dorfman
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 24 TheaterMania Romeo and Juliet Opening 29
The Romeo and Juliet family
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 24 TheaterMania Romeo and Juliet Opening 34
Jack Antonoff, Rachel Zegler, Kit Connor, and Sam Gold
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 24 TheaterMania Romeo and Juliet Opening 50
Jack Antonoff, Sam Gold, and Sonya Tayeh
(© Tricia Baron)
2024 10 24 TheaterMania Romeo and Juliet Opening 52
Jack Antonoff and musician Sarah Goldstone
(© Tricia Baron)

