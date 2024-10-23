Watch: Cellino v. Barnes Musical Parodies the Infamous Sunset Boulevard Walkabout

The off-Broadway comedy goes out onto the street, much like Jamie Lloyd’s revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

The most talked-about moment in Jamie Lloyd’s new revival of Sunset Boulevard happens at the top of act two, when star Tom Francis takes to the streets of New York City (namely, Shubert Alley) to sing the title song live on camera, which is then broadcast into the St. James Theatre. But what would it look like if other shows did something similar?

Cellino v. Barnes, the off-Broadway comedy at Asylum NYC, found out, doing their own version of the walkabout featuring stars Eric William Morris and Noah Weisberg. Check it out below: