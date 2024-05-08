Two River Annouces Cast and Creative Team for Gem of the Ocean

Stephanie Berry, Brian D. Coats, Bill Irwin, and more join the previously announced Crystal A. Dickinson and Brandon J. Dirden.

Two River Theater announced the complete cast and creative team for August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean, the seventh production in Two River Theater’s commitment to stage all 10 of Wilson’s plays in the American Century Cycle, directed by San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award winner Delicia Turner Sonnenberg (Trouble in Mind). The play runs June 8-30.

Set in 1904, the opening installment in August Wilson’s American Century Cycle follows Citizen Barlow, who is looking for peace and will knock at Aunt Ester’s door every day if that’s what it takes to get it.

The cast includes Stephanie Berry (Drowning Crow) as Aunt Ester, Brian D. Coats (August Wilson’s Jitney) as Eli, Crystal A. Dickinson (Clybourne Park) as Black Mary, Brandon J. Dirden (Take Me Out) as Caesar Wilks, Bill Irwin (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) as Rutherford Selig, Stephen Tyrone Williams (Lucky Guy) as Citizen Barlow, and James A. Williams (August Wilson’s Radio Golf) as Solly Two Kings.

The creative team includes scenic designer Lawrence E. Moten III, costume designer Nicole Jescinth Smith, lighting designer Sherrice Mogjanji, sound designer and composer Fitz Patton, and intimacy and movement director Kaja Dunn.