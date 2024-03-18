Crystal A. Dickinson and Brandon J. Dirden to Star in Gem of the Ocean

The American Century Cycle continues in Red Bank, New Jersey, with August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean, the seventh production in Two River Theater’s commitment to stage all 10 of Wilson’s plays. Directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg (Trouble in Mind), Gem of the Ocean will run in the Joan and Robert M. Rechnitz Theater June 8-30.

The show will feature Two River artists Crystal A. Dickinson (Clybourne Park) and Brandon J. Dirden (Skeleton Crew).

Set in 1904, the opening installment (chronologically) in August Wilson’s The American Century Cycle includes the playwright’s most fantastical journey. Citizen Barlow is looking for peace and will knock at Aunt Ester’s door every day to get it, if that’s what it takes.