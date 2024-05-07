Elevator Repair Service Hit Gatz Returning Off-Broadway for Final New York Run

Elevator Repair Service’s acclaimed marathon production of Gatz will return to New York City for one final engagement at the Public Theater.

The six-and-a-half hour reading of The Great Gatsby, set in a mundane office where F. Scott Fitzgerald’s text comes to life, will run November 1-December 1, under the direction of John Collins. The show will be performed by Laurena Allan, Jim Fletcher, Ross Fletcher, Maggie Hoffman, Mike Iveson, Vin Knight, Aaron Landsman, Annie McNamara, Scott Shepherd, Pete Simpson, Susie Sokol, Tory Vazquez, and Ben Jalosa Williams.

The Public’s 2024-25 season will include a variety of productions from America and beyond. On tap are S. Shakthidharan with Eamon Flack’s Counting and Cracking, a coproduction with Belvoir St Theatre and Kurinji, which will run at NYU Skirball, September 6-22. Following a Sri-Lankan Australian family from 1956-2004, the cast includes Rodney Afif, Prakash Belawadi, Antonythasan Jesuthasan, Nadie Kammallaweera, Ahi Karunaharan, Abbie-Lee Lewis, Gandhi MacIntyre, Radhika Mudaliyar, Shiv Palekar, Dushan Philips, Sukhbir Singh Walia, Nipuni Sharada, Kaivu Suvarna, Raj Velu, and Sukania Venugopal. They will be joined by musicians Kranthi Kiran Mudigonda, Janakan Raj, and Venkhatesh Sritharan.

Following are the New York premieres of James Ijames’s Good Bones (September 19-October 13), David Finnigan’s Deep History (October 5-27), Ma-Yi Theatre Company’s Sumo by Lisa Sanaye Dring (winter 2025), and Else Went’s Initiative (fall 2025).

In spring 2025, the Public will present four of Caryl Churchill’s plays, directed by James Macdonald. They are Glass, Kill, What If If Only, and Imp. John Purugganan’s audio play Let’s Keep Dancing: A Death Row Play will also be released.

Looking ahead to the reopening of the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, the summer 2025 Free Shakespeare in the Park title will be Twelfth Night, directed by Saheem Ali.

Further details about each production will be announced in the coming months.