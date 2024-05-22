Romeo + Juliet to Play Circle in the Square

Seaview, the producers of the forthcoming Sam Gold-directed revival of Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, starring Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, have announced further details of the production, which will begin performances at Circle in the Square Theatre on September 26 ahead of an official opening night on October 24.

Circle in the Square is currently occupied by the revival of An Enemy of the People, also directed by Gold.

Romeo + Juliet will feature scenic design by two-time 2024 Tony Award nominee dots, costume design by 2024 Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash, lighting design by two-time 2024 Tony Award nominee Isabella Byrd, and sound design by Two-Time 2024 Tony Award Nominee Cody Spencer. Rachel Bauder is the production stage manager. 101 Productions, Ltd will serve as general manager.

As previously announced, Shakespeare’s tale of star-crossed love will feature movement by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!) original music Grammy Award winner and frequent Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff. The producers have released a cute music video for “Tiny Moves,” by Antonoff’s band The Bleachers, which you can watch here: