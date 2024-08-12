Full Cast Announced for Romeo + Juliet Starring Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor

Complete casting has been announced for Romeo + Juliet on Broadway. Emmy Award winner Kit Connor (Heartstopper) and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) will be joined by Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans (The Skin of Our Teeth) as Mercutio/the Friar, Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why) as the Nurse/Tybalt, Nihar Duvvuri as Balthazar, Sola Fadiran (Camelot) as Capulet/Lady Capulet, Daniel Bravo Hernández as Abraham, Taheen Modak as Benvolio, Jasai Chase Owens (The Expanse) as Gregory, Gían Pérez (Sing Street) as Samson/Paris/Peter.

Understudies are Missy Malek, Timothy Oh, Susannah Perkins (The Wolves) and Daniel Velez. Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold (Fun Home), Romeo + Juliet will feature music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!).

Rehearsals for Romeo + Juliet begin today, August 12, with performances starting on September 26 at Circle in the Square Theatre. The show will run for a limited, 16-week engagement.

Romeo + Juliet will feature scenic design by dots, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Cody Spencer, hair, wig, and makeup design by Robert Pickens and Katie Gell, violence by Drew Leary, intimacy direction by Claire Warden, voice and text coaching by Gigi Buffington, and dramaturgy and text consultation by Michael Sexton and Ayanna Thompson.