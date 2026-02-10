Raúl Esparza Will Return to Broadway in Galileo This Fall

Galileo, the new musical inspired by the life of Galileo Galilei, is coming to Broadway, starting performances on November 10 at the Shubert Theatre, with opening night set for December 6.

Featuring a book by Danny Strong and a score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, Galileo, which was developed at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, is directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by David Neumann.

Four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza will star in the title role, returning to Broadway for the first time since Leap of Faith, more than 13 years ago. Jeremy Kushnier and Joy Woods are also featured in the company.

Additional casting and information will be announced at a later date. Esparza and Kushner starred in the 2024 premiere production at Berkeley REp.