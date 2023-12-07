Raúl Esparza to Lead New Musical Galileo in Berkeley

Michael Mayer will direct the new show about the historical astronomer.

Raúl Esparza will return to the stage in Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s world premiere of the new musical Galileo, running May 5-June 16 (opening night is May 15).

Esparza will take on the title role, the maverick scientist who is summoned to Rome to defend his observations of the celestial universe.

Galileo has a book by Emmy winner Danny Strong (Dopesick), a score by Michael Weiner and Zoe Sarnak, choreography by David Neumann, and direction by Michael Mayer.

The creative team for Galileo includes Brian Usifer (music supervisor and orchestrations), Roberto Sinha (music director), Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Anita Yavich (costume design), Kevin Adams (lighting design), John Shivers (sound design), and Jason Thompson and Kaitlyn Pietras (projections).

Full casting is still to be announced.