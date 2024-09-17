Video Flash

Watch: Alyssa Milano's First Curtain Call in Chicago on Broadway

Her first performance as Roxie Hart was on September 16.

Linda Buchwald

September 17, 2024

Alyssa Milano, known for roles on Charmed and Who’s the Boss?, made her Broadway debut last night, September 16, as Roxie Hart in Chicago. She will play the role through November 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. Get a first look at her in costume with the video below from her first curtain call.

Milano stars alongside Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, and Max von Essen as Billy Flynn. Milano got her start at the age of eight on the national tour of Annie.

