Alyssa Milano to Make Broadway Debut in Chicago

Alyssa Milano will step into the role of Roxie Hart in the long-running Broadway revival of Chicago on September 16. She will play an 8-week limited run at the Ambassador Theatre, with performances scheduled through November 10.

“When I was 8 and first joined the national touring company for Annie, I never could have imagined the 40+ year career ahead of me,” Milano said in a press statement. “To finally be making my Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart in the iconic musical Chicago and to stand on the shoulders of such honorable lineage is all that a little girl who loved to sing and dance and make people smile could have ever dreamt of.”

The sensational story about two women who turn murder into a showbiz career boost, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. It is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC / Duncan Stewart, and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.