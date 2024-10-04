 Broadway to Dim Lights for Adrian Bailey

The Broadway League has announced that the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of one theater from every theater owner on Broadway in honor of Adrian Bailey, who died last week at the age of 67. Those theaters will include the August Wilson, Circle in the Square, Helen Hayes, Lunt-Fontanne, New Amsterdam, Samuel J. Friedman, Shubert, Todd Haimes, and Vivian Beaumont. The dimming will take place at 6:45pm on Thursday, October 17.

“Over the years, Mr. Bailey has served as an inspiration not only due to his talented performances on Broadway and Touring Broadway stages, but also through his perseverance, positive attitude, and indomitable spirit,” said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League. “The outpouring of love from our community is a testament to that spirit. In losing Adrian Bailey, we have truly lost a bright light both on and off Broadway, and our thoughts are with his family, friends, former colleagues, and all who loved him best.”

The League has also announced that Broadway will dim its lights in honor of Gavin Creel, who died earlier this week at the age of 48. The exact timing of that dimming has not yet been announced.