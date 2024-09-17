Watch: Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho Make First Entrances in Cabaret

Say “Wilkommen” to the new Emcee and Sally Bowles.

Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho are the new Emcee and Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the August Wilson Theatre. Watch them make their first entrances here:

Lambert and Cravalho will appear in the show through March 30. Both will perform seven shows per week.

Lambert will not perform matinees on October 23, November 6, 24, and 27, December 4 and 18, January 15 and 29, February 12 and 19, and March 5 and 19. He will not perform evening shows on October 14 and 28, November 12, December 10 and 23, January 7 and 21, February 4 and 24, and March 10 and 24.

Cravalho will be absent from the production November 19-24. Additionally, she will not will not perform matinees on October 30, November 13 and 29, December 11 and 24, January 8 and 22, February 5, 20, and 26, and March 12 and 26. She will not perform evening shows September 30, October 1, November 4, December 3 and 17, January 14 and 28, February 11, and March 3 and 17.