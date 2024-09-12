Video Flash

Watch Hairspray Stars Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Marissa Jaret Winokur Reunite with Special Performance

They performed a medley of mama songs!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| New York |

September 12, 2024

Ahead of their reunion show, Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now, three original Hairspray cast members performed the much-loved tune alongside some classics.

Tony nominees Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) and Kerry Butler (Xanadu), and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (who played Amber, Penny, and Tracy, respectively) are reuniting for the new show, featuring musical direction by Andrew Byrne and produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket. It will have a limited run at New World Stages November 2 through December 8, with an official opening night on November 13.

The three will revisit songs from the show that helped launch their careers, as well as other shows. They’ll also discuss their friendship and becoming mamas themselves.

Watch the below medley and get a taste of what to expect:

