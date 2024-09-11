Theater News

Hairspray Stars Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Marissa Jaret Winokur Reunite for Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now!

The show will run at New World Stages November 2-December 8.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

September 11, 2024

Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Kerry Butler (© Michael Kushner)
Laura Bell Bundy, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Kerry Butler
(© Michael Kushner)

Three of the original stars of Hairspray — Tony nominees Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) and Kerry Butler (Xanadu), and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, who played Amber, Penny, and Tracy, respectively — are reuniting for Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now!, featuring musical direction by Andrew Byrne and produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket. The show will have a limited run at New World Stages November 2-December 8, with an official opening night on November 13.

The three will revisit songs from the show that helped launch their careers, as well as other shows, while discussing their friendships and becoming mamas themselves. Get a first look at the show in the video below.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2024 09 05 134317

Watch the Newest Wicked Trailer

The movie will be released in theaters on November 22.