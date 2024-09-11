Hairspray Stars Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Marissa Jaret Winokur Reunite for Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now!

Three of the original stars of Hairspray — Tony nominees Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) and Kerry Butler (Xanadu), and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, who played Amber, Penny, and Tracy, respectively — are reuniting for Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now!, featuring musical direction by Andrew Byrne and produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket. The show will have a limited run at New World Stages November 2-December 8, with an official opening night on November 13.

The three will revisit songs from the show that helped launch their careers, as well as other shows, while discussing their friendships and becoming mamas themselves. Get a first look at the show in the video below.