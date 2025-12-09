Rachel Dratch, Wayne Brady, Claybourne Elder, and More Join Upcoming Encores! Productions

Dratch joins the cast of High Spirits, Brady joins the cast of La Cage Aux Folles, and Elder joins the cast of The Wild Party.

New York City Center announced additional casting for its 2026 Encores! series, includes High Spirits (February 4-15), The Wild Party (March 18-29), and La Cage Aux Folles (June 17-28).

Joining the cast of High Spirits are Rachel Dratch (Saturday Night Live) as Edith, Campbell Scott (House of Cards) as Dr. Bradman, and Jennifer Sánchez (Real Women Have Curves) as Mrs. Bradman. They join previously announced husband-and-wife duo Phillipa Soo (Ruth Condomine) and Steven Pasquale (Charles Condomine), Katrina Lenk (Elvira), and Andrea Martin (Madame Arcati).

Also joining the cast are Brandon Block, Delphi Borich, Marcus Byers Jr., DeMarius R. Copes, Deanna Cudjoe, Lili Froehelich, Katie Griffith, Benjamin Howes, Caroline Kane, Ross Lekites, Devon McCleskey, Michael Pesko, Jeremiah Valentino Porter, Sean Stack, Halli Toland, Kamille Upshaw, and Kristin Yancy.

This rarely revived musical is adapted from Noël Coward’s comedy Blithe Spirit and features a score by Hugh Martin and Timothy Gray that hasn’t been heard on Broadway since its 1964 debut. The creative team includes Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo), Encores! music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, choreographer Ellenore Scott, scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer Jennifer Moeller, lighting designer Bradley King, sound designer Megumi Katayama, and concert adaptater Billy Rosenfield.

Joining the previously announced Jasmine Amy Rogers and Adrienne Warren in The Wild Party are Claybourne Elder (The Gilded Age) as Jackie, Evan Tyrone Martin (44–The Musical) as Eddie Mackrel, and Joseph A. Byrd (Chicago Med) as Phil D’Armano.

The creative team of The Wild Party, which features music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa and book by LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe, includes director Lili-Anne Brown, guest music director Daryl Waters, choreographer Katie Spelman, scenic designer Arnel Sancianco, costume designer Linda Cho, and sound designer Alex Neumann.

Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) joins the cast of La Cage Aux Folles as Georges, playing opposite previously announced Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner Billy Porter as Albin. Also joining the cast are Alaman Diadhiou (Jelly’s Last Jam) as their son Jean-Michel, Lance Coadie Williams (Kiss Me, Kate) as Renaud, James Jackson Jr. (A Strange Loop) as Jacob, Michael McElroy (Sunday in the Park With George) as Francois, and Sharon Washington (The Scottsboro Boys) as Marie.

Robert O’Hara directs the Tony-winning musical by Harvey Fierstein (book) and Jerry Herman (music and lyrics), featuring the original 1983 orchestrations, not heard since its original Broadway run. The production includes guest music direction by Joseph Joubert, choreography by Edgar Godineaux, tap choreography by Dormeshia, scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Adam Honoré, and sound design by Megumi Katayama.