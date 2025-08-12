Married Couple Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale to Play Husband and Wife in High Spirits

This will be Soo and Pasquale’s first time performing together in New York.

New York City Center announced that Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) and Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County) will star in Encores! High Spirits, running February 4-15. The real-life husband-and-wife duo will play married couple Ruth and Charles Condomine in this rarely revived, Tony-nominated musical from 1964.

Soo and Pasquale appeared together in the 2022 production of Guys and Dolls at the Kennedy Center and can be heard this summer as co-narrators of the Audible original romance Rich Girl Summer by Lily Chu. This is their first time performing together in New York.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo), this production features music direction by Encores! music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell, leading the Encores! orchestra, and choreography by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl).

Adapted from Noël Coward’s comedy Blithe Spirit, this musical with a score by Hugh Martin and Timothy Gray hasn’t been heard on Broadway since its 1964 debut. Coward’s story follows novelist Charles Condomine and his wife Ruth, whose marriage is upended when the eccentric medium Madame Arcati unwittingly conjures the ghost of Charles’s late first wife, Elvira.