Photos Released From the First National Tour of MJ

Roman Banks leads the touring cast as the King of Pop.

Hayley Levitt
Broadway Chicago

Photos have been released from the First National Tour of MJstarring Roman Banks in the title role. The show is currently playing at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre. Take a look at the images below.

Roman Banks as 'MJ' and the cast of the MJ First National Tour. Photo by Matthew Murphy, MurphyMade
Roman Banks as ‘MJ’ in the MJ First National Tour
(© Matthew Murphy)
Roman Banks as 'MJ' and Mary Kate Moore as 'Rachel' in the MJ First National Tour. Photo by Matthew Murphy, MurphyMade
Roman Banks as ‘MJ’ and Mary Kate Moore as ‘Rachel’
(© Matthew Murphy)
Roman Banks as 'MJ' and the cast of the MJ First National Tour. Photo by Matthew Murphy, MurphyMade
Roman Banks as ‘MJ’ and the cast of the MJ First National Tour
(© Matthew Murphy)
Roman Banks as MJ and Anastasia Talley as Kathrine Jackson in the MJ First National Tour. Photo by Matthew Murphy, MurphyMade
Roman Banks as MJ and Anastasia Talley as Kathrine Jackson
(© Matthew Murphy)

With a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ tells the story of Michael Jackson (right up to the 1992 Dangerous tour) using Jackson’s ever-popular music: “ABC,” “Beat It,” “Smooth Criminal,” and “Thriller” are all featured in production numbers by director-choreographer Christopher Wheeldon.

For the full touring schedule, click here.

