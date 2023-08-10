Photos Released From the First National Tour of MJ

Photos have been released from the First National Tour of MJ, starring Roman Banks in the title role. The show is currently playing at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre. Take a look at the images below.

With a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ tells the story of Michael Jackson (right up to the 1992 Dangerous tour) using Jackson’s ever-popular music: “ABC,” “Beat It,” “Smooth Criminal,” and “Thriller” are all featured in production numbers by director-choreographer Christopher Wheeldon.

For the full touring schedule, click here.