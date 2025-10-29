TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photos: Liberation Cast Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

Bess Wohl’s new play opened at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

October 29, 2025

2025 10 28 TheaterMania Liberation Opening Night 33
Charlie Thurston, Susannah Flood, Audrey Corsa, Kristolyn Lloyd, Betsy Aidem, Kayla Davion, Irene Sofia Lucio, and Adina Verson
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 10 28 TheaterMania Liberation Opening Night 38
Whitney White and Bess Wohl
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 10 28 TheaterMania Liberation Opening Night 37
Kristolyn Lloyd, Whitney White, and Kayla Davion
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 10 28 TheaterMania Liberation Opening Night 47
Whitney White and Audrey Corsa
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 10 28 TheaterMania Liberation Opening Night 67
Understudies Leeanne Hutchison, Kedren Spencer, and Britt Faulkner
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 10 28 TheaterMania Liberation Opening Night 102
Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connolly
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 10 28 TheaterMania Liberation Opening Night 104
Dana Delaney
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 10 28 TheaterMania Liberation Opening Night 118
Busy Phillips and Blake Berris
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 10 28 TheaterMania Liberation Opening Night 136
Katie Lowes
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 10 28 TheaterMania Liberation Opening Night 90
Gloria Allred
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 10 28 TheaterMania Liberation Opening Night 85
Lea Salonga
(© Tricia Baron)

Bess Wohl’s award-winning play Liberation opened at the James Earl Jones Theatre on October 28, under the direction of Whitney White.

Liberation had its world premiere earlier this year at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Laura Pels Theatre. Reprising their roles are Betsy Aidem (Prayer for the French Republic) as Margie, Audrey Corsa (All Rise) as Dora, Kayla Davion (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Joanne, Susannah Flood (Birthday Candles) as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen) as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio (Slave Play) as Isidora, Charlie Thurston (Here There Are Blueberries) as Bill, and Adina Verson (Only Murders in the Building) as Susan. Understudies are Britt Faulkner, LeeAnne Hutchison, Matthew Russell, and Kedren Spencer.

Liberation is about a group of women in 1970s Ohio who gather for a weekly consciousness-raising group, interwoven with a present-day narrator discovering her mother’s radical past before marriage and motherhood.

The production includes set design by David Zinn, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Cha See, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis, intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater, and vocal and dialect coaching by Gigi Buffington.

