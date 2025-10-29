Photos: Liberation Cast Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

Bess Wohl’s award-winning play Liberation opened at the James Earl Jones Theatre on October 28, under the direction of Whitney White.

Liberation had its world premiere earlier this year at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Laura Pels Theatre. Reprising their roles are Betsy Aidem (Prayer for the French Republic) as Margie, Audrey Corsa (All Rise) as Dora, Kayla Davion (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Joanne, Susannah Flood (Birthday Candles) as Lizzie, Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen) as Celeste, Irene Sofia Lucio (Slave Play) as Isidora, Charlie Thurston (Here There Are Blueberries) as Bill, and Adina Verson (Only Murders in the Building) as Susan. Understudies are Britt Faulkner, LeeAnne Hutchison, Matthew Russell, and Kedren Spencer.

Liberation is about a group of women in 1970s Ohio who gather for a weekly consciousness-raising group, interwoven with a present-day narrator discovering her mother’s radical past before marriage and motherhood.

The production includes set design by David Zinn, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Cha See, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis, intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater, and vocal and dialect coaching by Gigi Buffington.