Max Clayton (The Music Man, Chicago) will star in Ogunquit Playhouse’s reimagining of High Society from July 24–August 23.

Featuring music and lyrics by Cole Porter, High Society is based on the play The Philadelphia Story by Philip Barry and the 1956 movie High Society. Clayton will play C.K. Dexter Haven, the role played by Bing Crosby in the film. The musical also has a book by Arthur Kopit and additional lyrics by Susan Birkenhead.