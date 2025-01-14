Ogunquit Playhouse's 2025 Season Will Include a New Staging of Come From Away

The season also includes the world premiere of the new musical When Elvis Met the Beatles.

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced its 93rd season, which will begin with a new staging of Come From Away, running May 15-June 14, followed by Guys and Dolls (June 19-July 19), a reimagining of High Society (July 24-August 23), the world premiere of the new musical When Elvis Met the Beatles (August 28-September 27), and Titanic The Musical (October 2-November 2).

This is also Ogunquit Playhouse’s artistic director Bradford Kenney’s 20th season, and to celebrate, the Playhouse is hosting a gala fundraiser in August. More details will be announced at a later date.

Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Come From Away is about 7,000 stranded passengers after 9/11 and the inhabitants of the unlikely Newfoundland town that welcomed them.

Based on the characters of Damon Runyon, Guys and Dolls features music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, including the songs “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” and “Luck Be a Lady,” and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows.

The musical High Society takes Philip Barry’s play The Philadelphia Story (also an Oscar-winning 1940 film starring Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant, and Jimmy Stewart) and adds a score by Cole Porter. The book is by Arthur Kopit, with additional lyrics by Susan Birkenhead.

In When Elvis Met the Beatles, featuring a book by Colin Carberry and Glenn Patterson and the songs of Elvis and the Beatles, the famous band from Liverpool visits Elvis Presley’s Los Angeles mansion.

The season will end with Titanic, the Tony-winning musical featuring a story and book by Peter Stone and music and lyrics by Maury Yeston.