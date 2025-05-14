Legally Blonde: The Musical Cast Recording to Get First-Time Vinyl Release

Ghostlight Records will release the Legally Blonde: The Musical original Broadway cast recording on vinyl for the first time, available online and in stores on Friday, July 18.

The 2-LP gatefold set, pressed on exclusive hot pink vinyl, will feature complete lyrics and original production photography.

Legally Blonde: The Musical, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell (Boop! The Musical), opened on Broadway in April 2007 and closed in October 2008. The show features music and lyrics by Nell Benjamin and Laurence O’Keefe, with a book by Heather Hach. The original album was produced by Joel Moss and Kurt Deutsch, with Kurt Deutsch and Bill Rosenfield serving as executive producers.

Based on the 2001 film, Legally Blonde: The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. The cast recording includes the songs “Omigod You Guys,” “So Much Better,” “There! Right There!,” and more.

The original Broadway cast, featured on the vinyl, included Laura Bell Bundy as Elle Woods, Annaleigh Ashford as Margot, Richard H. Blake as Warner Huntington III, Christian Borle as Emmett Forrest, Natalie Joy Johnson as Enid, Andy Karl as Kyle, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Serena, DeQuina Moore as Pilar, Orfeh as Paulette, Michael Rupert as Professor Callahan, Kate Shindle as Vivienne Kensington, and Nikki Snelson as Brooke Wyndham.

