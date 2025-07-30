Kelli O'Hara, Ruben Santiago-Hudson to Star With Tom Hanks Off-Broadway in This World of Tomorrow

Full casting has been announced for the Shed’s upcoming world premiere of This World of Tomorrow, a new play written by and starring Academy Award winner Tom Hanks, and James Glossman.

Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon and adapted from Hank’s short stories, the production will also feature Tony winners Kelli O’Hara and Ruben Santiago-Hudson, alongside Kerry Bishé, Kayli Carter, Paul Murphy, Jamie Ann Romero, Lee Aaron Rosen, Jay O. Sanders, Donald Webber Jr., and Michelle Wilson.

In This World of Tomorrow, Bert Allenberry, a forlorn scientist from the future, embarks on a time-traveling quest for true love as he continues to return to one special day at the 1939 World’s Fair in Queens, New York.

The creative team includes scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Adam Honoré, sound designer and music composer Justin Ellington, and associate director and dramaturg Todd Kreidler.

The limited engagement runs October 30-December 21 in the Shed’s Griffin Theater.