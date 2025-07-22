Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell Musical Will Be Taped for Release on BroadwayHD

This dystopian riff on Peter Pan is currently touring the United Kingdom.

The current UK national tour of Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell — The Musical will be filmed for future worldwide release by BroadwayHD and Stagescreen.

The musical, which is set in a dystopian world where a group of immortal bikers are harassed by a local warlord, only for one biker to fall in love with the warlord’s daughter, includes Steinman and Meat Loaf’s iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “Bat Out of Hell,” and “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

Originally presented at the Manchester Opera House in 2017, the show opened at the West End’s London Coliseum later that year, earning eight WhatsOnStage Award nominations, including Best New Musical. Various productions have since been seen around the world.

The cast features Glenn Adamson as Strat, Katie Tonkinson as Raven, Rob Fowler as Falco, Sharon Sexton as Sloane, Georgia Bradshaw as Zahara, Ryan Carter as Jagwire, Carla Bertran as Tink, Luke Street as Ledoux, and Carly Burns as Valkyrie.

Completing the cast are Leo Abad, Peter Camilleri, Joshua Dever, Reece Duncan, Georgia Holland, Georgia Iudica-Davies, Natalie Pilkington, Harriet Richardson-Cockerline, Sophie-Rose Emery, Catherine Saunders, Ethan Tanner, Craig Watson, James Wilkinson-Jones, and Beth Woodcock.

Bat Out of Hell has book, music, and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, choreography by Xena Gusthart, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, and orchestrations by Steve Sidwell.